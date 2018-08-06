WEATHER

Southern California sizzles amid sweltering, dangerous heat wave

A dangerous heat wave has gripped Southern California as scorching temps have triggered warnings for much of the region.

By , Rob Hayes and Christina Salvo
LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A dangerous heat wave has gripped Southern California as scorching temps have triggered warnings and advisories for much of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of the L.A. Basin. In addition, a red flag warning is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley. Later Monday afternoon, a red flag warning is expected to go into effect in the San Gabriel Mountains and Ventura County.
Red flag warnings were in effect for parts of Southern California, as dangerous heat lingered across most of the region on Monday.


All of the warnings are expected to expire Tuesday evening - but in the meantime, you can expect sweltering conditions as Southlanders jockey for shade.

If you're headed outside, you're urged to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.

It was back to school for many San Bernardino County schools on Monday. The San Bernardino City Unified School District sent out a heat advisory to all schools within the district, saying the district will be operating on a modified program to protect students from the heat.
Many students went back to school within the San Bernardino City Unified School District on Monday, and the district changed its programs to combat the sweltering heat wave.


This means all lunches and recess will be held indoors - as temps soar to the triple digits.

RELATED: Cooling centers open across Southern California

RELATED: Your seven-day forecast
