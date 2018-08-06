EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3893008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Red flag warnings were in effect for parts of Southern California, as dangerous heat lingered across most of the region on Monday.

A dangerous heat wave has gripped Southern California as scorching temps have triggered warnings and advisories for much of the region.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of the L.A. Basin. In addition, a red flag warning is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley. Later Monday afternoon, a red flag warning is expected to go into effect in the San Gabriel Mountains and Ventura County.All of the warnings are expected to expire Tuesday evening - but in the meantime, you can expect sweltering conditions as Southlanders jockey for shade.If you're headed outside, you're urged to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.It was back to school for many San Bernardino County schools on Monday. The San Bernardino City Unified School District sent out a heat advisory to all schools within the district, saying the district will be operating on a modified program to protect students from the heat.This means all lunches and recess will be held indoors - as temps soar to the triple digits.