Weather

Southern California weather: Region to see light rain Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Parts of Southern California will see some light rain on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parts of Southern California will see some lingering showers and cool temperatures on Thursday and Friday, then clear skies on Saturday.

The region will see about a 20 percent chance of rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the rain, but a third, heavy storm will hit Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Wednesday's rainfall had already set a record for the date in downtown Los Angeles. The National Weather Service said 1.29 inches had been recorded in downtown Los Angeles by the evening, beating the previous record for the date of 0.88 inches set in 1884.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see some light rain in the foothills with temperatures in the low 60s.

Beach communities will see clouds with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61.

Mountain areas will be partly cloudy, with evening snow at elevations over 6,000.

The deserts will see clouds and a high of 56.


Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a Typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
Show More
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
LeBron passes Jordan on all-time scoring list
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct by USC doctor toward gay male students
'Jugging' thieves target customers leaving banks with cash, LAPD says
More TOP STORIES News