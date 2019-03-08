Southern California weather: Cold temps, scattered showers on tap for Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cold temperatures and scattered showers in the foothills on Friday.Some snow will fall at lower elevations, down to 4,200 feet, so drivers on the Grapevine are advised to use caution.Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the gloomy weather, but another some rain could return Sunday.On Friday, Los Angeles County, will see some light rain in the foothills with temperatures in the low 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some light morning rain in foothills, with a high of 59.Beach communities will see clouds with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 60.Mountain areas will see several inches of morning snow at elevations above 4,200 with a high of 31 degrees.The deserts will see clouds, breezes and a high of 51.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.