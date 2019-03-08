Weather

Southern California weather: Cold temps, scattered showers on tap for Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal will see cool temps and a few scattered showers in the foothills on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cold temperatures and scattered showers in the foothills on Friday.

Some snow will fall at lower elevations, down to 4,200 feet, so drivers on the Grapevine are advised to use caution.

Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the gloomy weather, but another some rain could return Sunday.

On Friday, Los Angeles County, will see some light rain in the foothills with temperatures in the low 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some light morning rain in foothills, with a high of 59.

Beach communities will see clouds with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 60.

Mountain areas will see several inches of morning snow at elevations above 4,200 with a high of 31 degrees.

The deserts will see clouds, breezes and a high of 51.


Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a Typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Azusa PD investigating dead newborn found in dumpster
Lancaster mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
LAPD sergeant arrested for DUI
Seafood fraud study: One-third of establishments labelled seafood incorrectly
Chino officer arrested in Redlands on suspicion of sex with a minor
Holocaust survivor speaks to OC students in Nazi salute photos
Show More
Newport Beach twins hope to introduce coding to others
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
OC police reunite family with woman in coma for 5 months
KFC pitching branded hot tub under new marketing scheme
Man arrested for starting 1 of 4 suspicious fires in Monrovia, police say
More TOP STORIES News