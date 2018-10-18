Southern California weather forecast for Friday

Red flag conditions are returning to Southern California on Friday as the warm, dry winds bring an elevated risk of fire.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see 15-35 mph winds with temperatures reaching a high of 89.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy, with gusts up to 15-40 mph and a high of 90 degrees.Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 82.The mountain areas will be sunny and cool, with 20-45 mph gusts in the passes and a high of only 59.Desert communities will be sunny and windy, with a high of 80.