Southern California weather forecast for Friday

SoCal will see warm, windy conditions with an elevated risk of fire Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Red flag conditions are returning to Southern California on Friday as the warm, dry winds bring an elevated risk of fire.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see 15-35 mph winds with temperatures reaching a high of 89.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy, with gusts up to 15-40 mph and a high of 90 degrees.

Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 82.

The mountain areas will be sunny and cool, with 20-45 mph gusts in the passes and a high of only 59.

Desert communities will be sunny and windy, with a high of 80.


