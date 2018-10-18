Southern California weather forecast for Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Red flag conditions are returning to Southern California on Friday as the warm, dry winds bring an elevated risk of fire.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see 15-35 mph winds with temperatures reaching a high of 89.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy, with gusts up to 15-40 mph and a high of 90 degrees.
Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 82.
The mountain areas will be sunny and cool, with 20-45 mph gusts in the passes and a high of only 59.
Desert communities will be sunny and windy, with a high of 80.
