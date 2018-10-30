Southern California weather forecast for Halloween

It's going to be a warm and windy Halloween for most areas of Southern California.In Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, highs will be in the low 80s amid winds with gusts between 15 and 30 mph.A red flag warning is in effect for the Ventura County coast as well as many parts of Los Angeles County until 6 p.m.Beach communities will see sunny skies and cool temps in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest will bring in 3-5 foot waves.The mountain areas will see sunny skies but strong winds in the passes at 35 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.Deserts will be sunny and breezy with cool temps in the low 70s.