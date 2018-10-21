Southern California weather forecast for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --SoCal will see some morning clouds and mild temperatures Monday, but a warmup is coming later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with a high of 79 Monday. By Friday, temps will hit the upper 80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 83.
Beach communities will see morning clouds and surf of 2 to 4 feet, reaching a high temperature of 72.
The mountain areas will see cool temps, reaching only 59 during the day and 39 at night.
Desert communities will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 80.
