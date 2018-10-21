WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Monday

SoCal will see mild temps and a few clouds Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
SoCal will see some morning clouds and mild temperatures Monday, but a warmup is coming later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with a high of 79 Monday. By Friday, temps will hit the upper 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 83.

Beach communities will see morning clouds and surf of 2 to 4 feet, reaching a high temperature of 72.

The mountain areas will see cool temps, reaching only 59 during the day and 39 at night.

Desert communities will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 80.



