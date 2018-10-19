Southern California weather forecast for Saturday

An area of low pressure will generate a warm day Saturday across SoCal before temperatures cool off on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching a high of 90 and a low of 63.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and hot as a high of 91 is expected.Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 83.The mountain areas will be sunny with a high of 60.Desert communities will be sunny, with gusts of 30 mph and a high of 82.