Southern California weather forecast for Saturday

Warm conditions are expected Saturday in the Southland before temperatures start to decline going into Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An area of low pressure will generate a warm day Saturday across SoCal before temperatures cool off on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching a high of 90 and a low of 63.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and hot as a high of 91 is expected.

Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 83.

The mountain areas will be sunny with a high of 60.

Desert communities will be sunny, with gusts of 30 mph and a high of 82.


