Southern California weather forecast for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Cooler weather will make its way to Southern California on Sunday as winds start to die down as well.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching a high of 82 and a low of 64.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as a high of 85 is expected. Moderate air quality is expected.
Beach communities will see few clouds and a surf of 2 to 4 feet. It is expected to reach 76.
The mountain areas will have a slight chance of storms and will see a high of 59.
Desert communities will see a high of 78.
