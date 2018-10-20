Southern California weather forecast for Sunday

Cooler weather will make its way to Southern California on Sunday as winds start to die down as well.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching a high of 82 and a low of 64.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as a high of 85 is expected. Moderate air quality is expected.Beach communities will see few clouds and a surf of 2 to 4 feet. It is expected to reach 76.The mountain areas will have a slight chance of storms and will see a high of 59.Desert communities will see a high of 78.