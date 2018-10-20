WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions are expected for SoCal on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Cooler weather will make its way to Southern California on Sunday as winds start to die down as well.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reaching a high of 82 and a low of 64.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as a high of 85 is expected. Moderate air quality is expected.

Beach communities will see few clouds and a surf of 2 to 4 feet. It is expected to reach 76.

The mountain areas will have a slight chance of storms and will see a high of 59.

Desert communities will see a high of 78.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Small brush fires erupt in LA, Ventura counties amid red flag warning
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
More Weather
Top Stories
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect arrested
No winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620M
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Maxine Waters' face placed on 'Halloween' billboard in WeHo
UC Irvine concert cancelled after rapper jumps into crowd
Stepfather of man killed while camping at Malibu Creek State Park speaks out
Show More
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
US-bound migrants cross river at Guatemala-Mexico border
1M in LA County still not registered to vote, registrar shows
DTLA veteran dying of cancer has final wish granted
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
More News