Southern California weather forecast for Thursday

Southern California should see blue skies and warm temperatures Thursday. The winds and elevated fire danger could return later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties should be sunny and warm, seeing a high of 84.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 86.Beach communities will be sunny and warm, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 80.The mountain areas will be fall-like, with cool temperatures and a high of only 58.Desert communities will be sunny and nice, with a high of 77.