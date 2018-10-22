Southern California weather forecast for Tuesday

Morning clouds will linger over Southern California Tuesday, with pleasant, mild temperatures after the sun emerges.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with a high of 79 Tuesday. By Friday, temps will hit the upper 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 85.Beach communities will see morning clouds and surf of 2 to 3 feet, reaching a high temperature of 73.The mountain areas will see cooler temperatures, reaching 61 during the day and dipping to 38 at night.Desert communities will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 80.