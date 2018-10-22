WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Tuesday

SoCal will see morning clouds, mild temps on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Morning clouds will linger over Southern California Tuesday, with pleasant, mild temperatures after the sun emerges.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with a high of 79 Tuesday. By Friday, temps will hit the upper 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Beach communities will see morning clouds and surf of 2 to 3 feet, reaching a high temperature of 73.

The mountain areas will see cooler temperatures, reaching 61 during the day and dipping to 38 at night.

Desert communities will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 80.


