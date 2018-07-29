Southern California weather forecast Monday

The humidity and hot temperatures are staying around Southern California this week, with thunderstorms possible in some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an average high of around 89 degrees on Monday.But valleys and the Inland Empire will be hotter, hitting 97, with a chance of storms in some areas.Beaches will be more moderate, hitting a high of only 79, with 2-4 foot surf.The mountain areas will see a high of 82 with a 30 percent chance of storms.Deserts will see a high of 102 with a chance of storms.