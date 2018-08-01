WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Thursday

The humidity blanketing Southern California is expected to last for a few more days before receding.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The ridge of high pressure that has been drawing up tropical moisture from the south will soon dissipate, meaning less humidity as the week progresses.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of around 88 degrees on Thursday, which is above average.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see even hotter temperatures, hitting a high of 96 with some unhealthy air quality.

Beaches will be more moderate, hitting a high of 79 after some morning clouds along with a surf of 2-4 feet.

The mountain areas will see a high of 80 with a 20 percent chance of storms.

The high temperatures in the deserts will exceed triple-digits on Thursday with hot gusts up to 25 mph.


7-Day Forecasts
