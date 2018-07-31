Southern California weather forecast Wednesday

The ridge of high pressure that has been drawing up tropical moisture from the south will soon dissipate, meaning less humidity as the week progresses.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of around 88 degrees on Wednesday, which is above average.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see even hotter temperatures, hitting a high of 97 with some humidity and unhealthy air quality.Beaches will be more moderate, hitting a high of 80 with mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday.The mountain areas will see a high of 79 with a 30 percent chance of storms amid some unhealthy air quality.The high temperatures in the deserts will exceed triple-digits on Wednesday with a small chance of storms.