Southern California weather forecast: Winter storm warning in effect Monday for IE

SoCal mountains will see substantial snowfall on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the Inland Empire Monday and Tuesday, with 8-10 inches of snow expected in the mountains.

The warning is in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for Riverside and San Bernardino counties as well as the San Diego area.

Other parts of Southern California could see some light rainfall, perhaps a quarter inch.

Temperatures will remain cool most of the week, then start to heat up to springlike conditions by the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday should expect about a 30 percent chance of showers, with a high of 66.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a chance of rain with snow in the mountains and a high of 65.

Beach communities will see some rain with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 64.

Mountain areas will see a 60 percent chance of snow, with 2-4 inches at elevations of 5,000 feet and 8 inches or more at higher levels.

The deserts will see a 20 percent chance of showers and a high of 58.



