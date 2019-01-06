Southern California weather Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Light rain will linger in parts of Southern California on Monday, with temperatures staying on the cool side.
About a quarter-inch is expected in most areas, with slightly heavier amounts falling in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Most of the rain should clear out by late Monday.
A second rain system, though, may move in on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, will see about a quarter-inch of rain with highs in the low 60s.
Beaches could also see some rain, with highs around 62 degrees.
Mountain communities could see some morning snow at 7,000- feet and chilly temperatures staying under 46 degrees.
Deserts will see some light rain with a high of 58, dropping to 39 overnight.
