Southern California weather Monday

Light rain will linger in parts of Southern California on Monday, with temperatures staying on the cool side.About a quarter-inch is expected in most areas, with slightly heavier amounts falling in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Most of the rain should clear out by late Monday.A second rain system, though, may move in on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, will see about a quarter-inch of rain with highs in the low 60s.Beaches could also see some rain, with highs around 62 degrees.Mountain communities could see some morning snow at 7,000- feet and chilly temperatures staying under 46 degrees.Deserts will see some light rain with a high of 58, dropping to 39 overnight.