Southern California weather Oscar Sunday

Oscar Sunday will be a day of clear skies and cool temperatures in the low to mid-60s across most of Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The weather conditions for Oscar Sunday will be mild and sunny, with highs in the mid-60s across most of the Southland.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see clear skies and highs in the mid-60s. But overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s and mid-30s, respectively.

Beach communities will also have cool conditions amid clear skies. Highs will be in the low 60s. Swells from the west will bring in 2-4 foot waves. Conditions overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Mountains will have a cold start to the day. Highs throughout will be in the upper 30s, but will dip into the mid-20s overnight.

The deserts will experience mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
