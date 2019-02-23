Southern California weather Oscar Sunday

The weather conditions for Oscar Sunday will be mild and sunny, with highs in the mid-60s across most of the Southland.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see clear skies and highs in the mid-60s. But overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s and mid-30s, respectively.Beach communities will also have cool conditions amid clear skies. Highs will be in the low 60s. Swells from the west will bring in 2-4 foot waves. Conditions overnight will be in the upper 40s.Mountains will have a cold start to the day. Highs throughout will be in the upper 30s, but will dip into the mid-20s overnight.The deserts will experience mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.