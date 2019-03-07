Southern California weather: Region to see light rain Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parts of Southern California could see some lingering showers and cool temperatures on Thursday and Friday, then clear skies on Saturday.The region will see about a 20 percent chance of rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the rain, but a third, heavy storm will hit Sunday night and into Monday morning.Wednesday's rainfall had already set a record for the date in downtown Los Angeles. The National Weather Service said 1.29 inches had been recorded in downtown Los Angeles by the evening, beating the previous record for the date of 0.88 inches set in 1884.On Thursday, Los Angeles County, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see some light rain in the foothills with temperatures in the low 60s.Beach communities will see clouds with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61.Mountain areas will be partly cloudy, with evening snow at elevations over 6,000.The deserts will see clouds and a high of 56.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.