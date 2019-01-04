Southern California weather Saturday

Up to an inch of rain is expected in Southern California this weekend, with snow falling in the mountains.The rain should begin by Saturday afternoon, with about three-quarters of an inch falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Those areas should see a high temperature of 62 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see up to an inch of rain, with a high of 60.Beaches will see afternoon rain, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61.Mountain communities will see the snow start falling late in the day, with 4-8 inches accumulating at elevations over 7,000 feet, and temperatures staying below 41 degrees.Desert areas will see about a quarter-inch of rain, with a high of 54.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.