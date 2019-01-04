WEATHER

Southern California weather Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

SoCal will see rain and snow on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Up to an inch of rain is expected in Southern California this weekend, with snow falling in the mountains.

The rain should begin by Saturday afternoon, with about three-quarters of an inch falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Those areas should see a high temperature of 62 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see up to an inch of rain, with a high of 60.

Beaches will see afternoon rain, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61.

Mountain communities will see the snow start falling late in the day, with 4-8 inches accumulating at elevations over 7,000 feet, and temperatures staying below 41 degrees.

Desert areas will see about a quarter-inch of rain, with a high of 54.


7-Day Forecasts
