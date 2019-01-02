Southern California weather Thursday

Parts of Southern California will continue to see freezing conditions Thursday, with rain expected over the weekend.A freeze warning is in place for the Ojai Valley overnight, as temperatures drop below freezing. By Saturday, some rainfall is coming down from the north, in moderate amounts with heavy pockets.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 66 degrees, dropping to a low of 42 overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire will some frost in the morning, reaching a high of 66 during the day and then dropping to 35 overnight.Beaches will be sunny with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 63.Mountain communities are expected to get frost and light winds, reaching only 46 degrees during the day and dropping to 22 overnight.Desert areas will get morning frost with a high of 56 and a low of 22.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.