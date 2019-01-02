WEATHER

Southern California weather Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

SoCal will see cold temperatures Thursday, with rain coming over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Parts of Southern California will continue to see freezing conditions Thursday, with rain expected over the weekend.

A freeze warning is in place for the Ojai Valley overnight, as temperatures drop below freezing. By Saturday, some rainfall is coming down from the north, in moderate amounts with heavy pockets.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 66 degrees, dropping to a low of 42 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will some frost in the morning, reaching a high of 66 during the day and then dropping to 35 overnight.

Beaches will be sunny with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 63.

Mountain communities are expected to get frost and light winds, reaching only 46 degrees during the day and dropping to 22 overnight.

Desert areas will get morning frost with a high of 56 and a low of 22.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
West Hollywood tree crashes onto home due to SoCal winds
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
2 killed in fiery Santa Ana crash
New LAPD video shows officer-involved shooting on the 101
Detox teas pitched as weight-loss boost, but experts urge caution
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
Joshua Tree campgrounds close amid shutdown
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Show More
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Accused killer of Corp. Ronil Singh to be evaluated, no plea entered
How to turn your old devices into cash
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
More News