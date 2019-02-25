WEATHER

Southern California weather Tuesday

Sunny skies and mild temps are in store for SoCal Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California should see clear skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday, with some light rain expected Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, should see sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s on Tuesday.

Beach communities will be partly cloudy with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 64.

Mountains will be mostly sunny with a high of 50, dropping to 24 overnight.

The deserts will see sunny conditions with a high of 64.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
