WEATHER

Cold new year: SoCal sees frosty, windy conditions Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Some parts of Southern California saw freezing conditions on Wednesday, making for a cold start to the New Year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some parts of Southern California saw freezing conditions on Wednesday, making for a cold start to the New Year.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 9 a.m. for Ventura County's interior valleys. A frost advisory was also issued until 9 a.m. for Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley.

A high-wind warning remains in place until 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 62 degrees and a low of 37 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire are expected to have more fierce winds at 40 mph, along with patchy frost. Expect high temperatures in the low 60s.

Beaches will be cold with highs in the low 60s. Swells from the west will create 2-4 foot waves once again.

Mountain communities are expected to get frost and winds up to 45 mph. Expect a high of 36 degrees and low of 18 degrees.

Desert areas will get 35 mph winds and will be under a hard freeze warning at least until 9 a.m. in the Antelope Valley.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
West Hollywood tree crashes onto home due to SoCal winds
More Weather
Top Stories
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
First babies of 2019 born in IE, San Fernando Valley
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Show More
3 arrested after chase ends in crash in Hyde Park area
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
Rose Parade floats on display in Pasadena
6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
How to prevent video game pain
More News