Some parts of Southern California saw freezing conditions on Wednesday, making for a cold start to the New Year.The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 9 a.m. for Ventura County's interior valleys. A frost advisory was also issued until 9 a.m. for Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley.A high-wind warning remains in place until 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 62 degrees and a low of 37 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire are expected to have more fierce winds at 40 mph, along with patchy frost. Expect high temperatures in the low 60s.Beaches will be cold with highs in the low 60s. Swells from the west will create 2-4 foot waves once again.Mountain communities are expected to get frost and winds up to 45 mph. Expect a high of 36 degrees and low of 18 degrees.Desert areas will get 35 mph winds and will be under a hard freeze warning at least until 9 a.m. in the Antelope Valley.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.