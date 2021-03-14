spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially begins Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
    The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
    Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
    Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Orange, San Bernardino counties reopening more businesses Sunday
    Breonna Taylor protesters clash with LAPD on her death anniversary
    Missing hiker found dead in Angeles National Forest
    Family renews call for justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
    Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
    Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
    At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
    Show More
    12-year-old prodigy set to attend college, plans to land job at NASA
    New book details Bob Hope's correspondence with soldiers during WWII
    Protest held by some LAUSD parents calls for return to in-person instruction
    Reason behind mysterious early morning light in East Coast sky
    Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
    More TOP STORIES News