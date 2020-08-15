Stage 2 emergency declared due to higher demand for power amid heat wave

Around 5 p.m., the California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency to be declared.
California #ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency, due to excessive heat driving up energy use. If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages. https://t.co/19miIKaZDW— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 14, 2020
"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.
Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.
Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.
On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."
The Southern California heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for communities in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Monday, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.
