8,000 Inland Empire residents remain under evacuation orders, warnings as storm passes through region

In San Bernardino County, residents of the communities of Oak Glen, northeast Yucaipa and Mountain Home Village were warned to be prepared to leave if conditions warranted.
Although a division chief with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, who lives in Oak Glen, had expressed concerned that a drainage channel that runs underneath a bridge at Oak Glen Road would overflow, conditions in the snow-covered area were calm on Friday morning. K-rails installed alongside the channel on Thursday were still in place.
Big rig overturns, catches fire, hangs off edge of rain-slicked freeway in downtown LA
"Don't wait, do it now. It's not like a fire -- you can't see it growing," Yucaipa Fire Chief Grant Malinowski warned at a Thursday morning news conference. "That whole hillside can come down at one time. It's not incremental.
In Riverside County, an evacuation order was issued for areas near the Apple Fire burn scar: Noble A, Noble F, Bench A, Mias A, Mias B Zones and Millard Shooting Ranch. A temporary evacuation point was established at Banning's Hemmerling Elementary School, 1928 West Nicolet Street, according to the county's Emergency Management Department.
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit Southern California