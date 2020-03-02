Storm delivers several inches of snow to Southern California mountains

SNOW VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A storm system brought several inches of snow to Southern California mountains overnight into Monday.Snow fell in the Big Bear, Snow Valley and Running Springs mountain communities.Some areas saw 3-4 inches of snow with temperatures around 25 degrees.The snowfall comes after a dry month in the area, which saw little rain in February.According to the National Weather Service, the last two months combined made for the driest across much of southwestern Southern California.Chain control inspectors were making sure that drivers had the proper chains to safely maneuver up the area.Drivers were advised to have the proper chains if they are planning to visit the area.