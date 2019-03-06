Southern California weather: Storm drenches region, showers to linger through the day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An atmospheric river is flowing into SoCal on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, lightning and a chance of flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.Much of the Southland saw moderate, at times heavy, rain Wednesday morning, though northern Orange County remained relatively dry. The brunt of the storm is expected to quickly make its way across the entire region.Then another storm will bring light showers to SoCal on Thursday into Friday. Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the rain, but a third, heavy storm will hit Sunday night and into Monday morning.On Wednesday, Los Angeles County, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, could see 1-2 inches of rain. Orange County will see slightly lower amounts up to an inch. In parts of Ventura County, up to two inches of rain could fall. Temperatures in those regions will remain in the low 60s.Beach communities will see rain with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 62.Mountain areas will see heavy rain, up to 2-3 inches, with a high of just 40. Snow will fall at elevations over 7,500 feet.The deserts will see about half an inch of rain with a high of 57.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.