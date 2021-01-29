Powerful storm brings heavy rain to SoCal; multiple mudslides, accidents reported

A winter storm warning was in effect Friday morning for Los Angeles County for a system that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and was blamed for at least 50 rain-related accidents on area freeways.A big rig flipped over on its side and was partially hanging off the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles near Santa Fe Avenue. A fire was associated with the wreck, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The driver was able to safely exit the tractor trailer, and no injuries were reported.All eastbound lanes were shut down, and traffic was being diverted at Alameda Street.According to the National Weather Service, nearly an inch of rain fell in Woodland Hills and La Canada Flintridge in the San Fernando Valley Thursday, as well as in East Pasadena and Newhall. More than an inch of rain was reported in Culver City, and about 0.70 inches fell in downtown Los Angeles, Bel Air and Saugus.A winter storm warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, with 1 to 3 feet of snow potentially accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet, along with winds gusting up to 55 mph.A flash flood watch was in effect for the mountains and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, mainly affecting areas near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn areas. Forecasters said the areas could see rain rates of 0.75 inches per hour, potentially leading to "significant mud and debris flows.''About 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the weather service tweeted "... heaviest rainfall was moving through the San Gabriel Valley and adjacent mountains. Hourly rainfall rates were up to around a half inch per hour around the Bobcat Burn area before lowering a bit. Not anticipating any debris flow issues with rates this low.''Los Angeles County's emergency management director, Kevin McGowan, urged residents to plan ahead and be prepared to evacuate."Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives, property and infrastructure if there are emergencies caused by this storm,'' he said. "But, we need collaboration from the public. It is critical for residents to be aware and prepared so that they can help keep themselves safe.''He urged residents to prepare their family, pets and home in advance of the storm, and have a "go kit'' ready, including prescription medications and important documents. He also said residents should park their cars in their driveways facing the street so they can leave quickly.About 11:20 p.m Thursday., the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted "50+ crashes on LA freeways? Our partners over at the CHP are in for a long night. Please SLOW DOWN.''The Orange County Sheriff's Department on issued voluntary evacuation warnings for residents in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons, noting the potential for "heavy rain, subsequent flooding and debris flows'' in the recent Bond Fire burn area.Multiple mudslides near the Silverado Canyon burn areas covered a road out of the canyon.Video from the scene appeared to show damage to at least one home. No injuries have been reported.A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through 4 p.m. Friday. Forecasters said heavy rain was expected Friday morning and included a chance of thunderstorms and rain rates topping a half-inch per hour.Forecasters said the "atmospheric river event'' had already dropped nearly 14 inches of rain in some parts of San Luis Obispo County throughout Wednesday and Thursday and Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains."On Friday, numerous showers, mountain snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms can be expected as a cold upper-level low pressure system affects the region,'' according to the NWS. "Dry weather will prevail Saturday through Monday as high pressure builds in over the region.''Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Saturday for the mountains and Antelope Valley.