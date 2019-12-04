Weather

SoCal weather: Heavy downpour prompts flash flood watch on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain from an atmospheric river is sweeping through Southern California on Wednesday, bringing with it a chance of flooding in burn areas.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE STORM IN THE VIDEO ABOVE


The rain will grow from moderate to heavy Wednesday morning, and should last all day. Communities hit by recent wildfires are cautioned to be on alert for possible flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time it finishes, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see at least an inch or more of rain, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The valleys and the Inland Empire could see up to two inches of rain with a high of 59.

