Weather

Storm lingers through Inland Empire

EMBED <>More Videos

Another storm will linger through parts of the Inland Empire as 1-2 inches of rain could douse the region.

By
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California was soaked overnight and early morning Wednesday, parts of the Inland Empire are bracing for the rainfall to remain in the region.

The National Weather Service forecasts showers in the afternoon and in the evening, with San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario and Corona possibly seeing street flooding.

As much as 1-2 inches of rain will hit the region, as burn areas are on alert for the chance of mud and debris flow.

Earlier in the day, light to moderate moved through portions of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The rain is one in a series of storms expected to continue into Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherriverside countyhemetrainmudslide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm drenches SoCal, showers to linger through Friday
Jackknifed big rig prompts closure of NB 101 Fwy in Calabasas
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
Child's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
Second US judge calls citizenship question on census illegal
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Show More
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Eyewitness This: Lightning show, storm soaks SoCal, asbestos in Claire's makeup
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
More TOP STORIES News