Rain moved into the Southland Wednesday, bringing with it concerns about possible mudslides in burn areas.Light rain fell during the Wednesday morning commute. On-and-off light showers are expected to fall across the Southland throughout the day with a moderate cell moving quickly through the region in the afternoon.Scattered showers are expected to continue through Thursday as the storm is slated to clear out by Thursday night. Some snow may also fall in the mountains and mudflows are expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 2 inches of rain throughout Wednewsday. Highs will be in the low 60s.The beaches could see as much as 2 inches of rain and highs in the mid-60s.Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 2 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. Highs will be in the low 40s.Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the low 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.