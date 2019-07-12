Hurricane dangers: Storm surge, tornadoes and more deadly phenomena linked to tropical storms

When it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes, each storm carries its own unique set of dangers.
Here's a look at five deadly hurricane dangers that forecasters keep an eye on, according to AccuWeather.
Storm surge
Storm surge is defined as "abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted tides," according to NOAA. As it reaches increasingly shallow waters, this powerful vertical movement of water is pushed ashore, AccuWeather explains. Storm surge can reach heights of 20 feet and can push water several miles inland.
Storm surge is the deadliest danger that hurricanes create, AccuWeather reports.
Rainfall
Forecasters are keeping a particular eye on this factor in the case of Barry, the second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Combined with the storm surge and with the already high water levels around the city, the rain could contribute to potential flooding in and around New Orleans, officials warn.
In general, rainfall during hurricanes is a threat to people who live inland and in urban areas.
Tornadoes
Because tropical storms have all the ingredients necessary for tornadoes to form, don't be surprised to see warnings pop up during storm coverage. They can happen for days after the storm as well.
This aspect played a factor during Hurricane Florence, which lashed the East Coast for days last year and led to dozens of tornadoes. In 2004, Hurricane Ivan spawned 120 tornadoes.
High winds
With hurricane-force winds, one of the greatest dangers is the debris, which can be thrown around like missiles.
High winds can also topple trees, damage roofs and knock out power for days.
Rip currents
One of the most hidden hurricane dangers are rip currents, powerful currents of water that move away from the shore.
Hurricanes can create rip currents hundreds of miles away, and these can be life-threatening even for strong swimmers. If you are ever caught in a rip current, don't try to swim inland. Swim parallel until the waters change and you can safely get to shore without tiring out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
Hurricane dangers: Storm surge, tornadoes and more deadly phenomena linked to tropical storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News