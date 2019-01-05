Storm system brings rain, snow to SoCal

Rain began falling in parts of Southern California Saturday amid cool temperatures in low 60s.Up to an inch of rain is expected over the weekend, with snow falling in the mountains.Flash flood watches were issued for the Los Angeles County coast and downtown, as well as the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and Ventura County coast and coastal valleys.About three-quarters of an inch of rain should fall in Los Angeles and Orange counties Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see up to an inch of rain, with a high of 60.Beaches will see afternoon rain, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61. A high surf advisory was in effect for most of the coasts along the southland until 4 a.m. Monday.Mountain communities will see the snow start falling late in the day, with 4-8 inches accumulating at elevations over 7,000 feet, and temperatures staying below 41 degrees.Desert areas will see about a quarter-inch of rain, with a high of 54.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.