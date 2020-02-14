Weather

Storm system will linger in SoCal on Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm system that moved through Southern California this week will still be around Friday, but should clear out for the weekend.

WATCH LIVE

STORM TIMELINE

- On-and-off showers are expected to linger into Friday, after Wednesday and Thursday brought moderate-to-heavy rain for parts of the region overnight and lower elevations received some snow.
- Friday will see spotty showers, but the rain will likely thin out by Friday night. The weekend should be cloudy and cool.





RAIN & SNOW TOTALS

- Los Angeles and Orange counties could see some moderate rain Friday morning through the evening.
- The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with rain lasting until Friday night.
- Local mountains will see snow above 4,000 feet Friday.



