Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across Southern California?

As the atmospheric river moved over Southern California, heavy rain arrived Thursday and continued on Friday.
- Rain cells continued to drench large swaths of the Southland Friday morning.
- Approaching midday, a second pulse of weather activity is expected to drop some moderate rain throughout SoCal -- though this rainfall is expected to be short lived. Overall, an average of about a half inch to one inch of rain is expected Friday.
- By around 2 - 3 p.m., skies are expected to clear up. By late afternoon and early evening, the storm should have mostly moved out of Southern California.
- But more rain and snow may be on the way as another weaker system moves into the Southland next Tuesday.
Watch meteorologist Leslie Lopez's forecast above for a more detailed breakdown.
As for rain totals for the current storm, the National Weather Service says nearly 3 inches of rain fell in East Pasadena and about 2 inches in Culver City over the past three days. Bel Air, Woodland Hills and La Canada Flintridge each received more than 1.5 inches of rain and more than 1.25 inches fell in downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank and Northridge over the same period.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, with 1 to 3 feet of snow potentially accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet, along with winds gusting up to 55 mph.
A flash flood watch for the Los Angeles County burn areas was allowed to expire about 4:45 a.m., but there remained a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday afternoon before the storm clears out Friday evening, the weather service said.
Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Saturday for the mountains and Antelope Valley.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through 4 p.m. Friday. The storm caused mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.
City News Service contributed to this report.