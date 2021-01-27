storm

Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across Southern California?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A strong storm system rolled into Southern California, bringing heavy rain and snow for the region.

As the atmospheric river moved over Southern California, heavy rain arrived Thursday and continued on Friday.

  • Rain cells continued to drench large swaths of the Southland Friday morning.

  • Approaching midday, a second pulse of weather activity is expected to drop some moderate rain throughout SoCal -- though this rainfall is expected to be short lived. Overall, an average of about a half inch to one inch of rain is expected Friday.

  • By around 2 - 3 p.m., skies are expected to clear up. By late afternoon and early evening, the storm should have mostly moved out of Southern California.

  • But more rain and snow may be on the way as another weaker system moves into the Southland next Tuesday.

Watch meteorologist Leslie Lopez's forecast above for a more detailed breakdown.



RELATED: Mammoth Mountain could see up to 10 feet of snow
A winter storm moving across California is expected to bring even more rain and snow across the state, including the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.


As for rain totals for the current storm, the National Weather Service says nearly 3 inches of rain fell in East Pasadena and about 2 inches in Culver City over the past three days. Bel Air, Woodland Hills and La Canada Flintridge each received more than 1.5 inches of rain and more than 1.25 inches fell in downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank and Northridge over the same period.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, with 1 to 3 feet of snow potentially accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet, along with winds gusting up to 55 mph.

A flash flood watch for the Los Angeles County burn areas was allowed to expire about 4:45 a.m., but there remained a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday afternoon before the storm clears out Friday evening, the weather service said.
Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Saturday for the mountains and Antelope Valley.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through 4 p.m. Friday. The storm caused mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.

WATCH: Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.



RELATED: Winter storm brings rare snowfall to Malibu
Malibu Canyon saw a rare snowfall on Saturday, just a week after seeing temperatures in the 80s.


City News Service contributed to this report.
