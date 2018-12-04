WEATHER

As much as 2 inches of rain, possible mudflows expected in SoCal Wednesday

Rain that started Tuesday night is expected to continue through Wednesday across most of Southern California.

LOS ANGELES
Another winter storm is expected to bring a day full of rain Wednesday, leading to possible mudflows in burn areas.

Heavier rains are anticipated during the morning commute. It's also expected to continue through Thursday. Some snow may also fall in the mountains and mudflows are expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 2 inches of rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The beaches could see as much as 2 inches of rain and highs in the mid-60s.

Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 2 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the low 50s.

