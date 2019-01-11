WEATHER

SoCal storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas; Malibu road closes as precaution

EMBED </>More Videos

The wet weather is sparking mudslide concerns for residents living in the burn areas on Friday, and a canyon road in Malibu is closed as a precaution.

By and Eileen Frere
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A series of storms is set to drop a significant amount of rain across Southern California. The wet weather is sparking mudslide concerns for residents living in the burn areas on Friday, and a canyon road in Malibu is closed as a precaution.

The rain will start to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties around midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday. Then, the rain will move into Los Angeles and Orange counties around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and linger on and off throughout the weekend.

MORE: Latest Southern California seven-day forecast

The rain could be heavy at times, with some thunder, lightning and hail thrown into the mix as well. Some waterspouts may occur along the coastline.

There are multiple back-to-back storm systems heading toward the Southland, which could possibly mean seven days of consistent rainfall in the region.

Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.

Malibu was heavily impacted last week, when the rain caused mudslides, which in turn shut down Pacific Coast Highway. It took days to clean up the muddy mess. Area residents could face a similar situation with the latest round of rain.


As a precaution this time around, Highway 23 is closed from PCH to Mulholland Highway in preparation for potential mudslides.

Malibu resident Jake Douglas is one of many who is spending the night packing sandbags ahead of an incoming storm.

"To know where the water's going to go and where the mudslides are going to happen is close to impossible, so we are trying to be extra prepared, just in case," Douglas said.

Firefighters and Caltrans crews are working around the clock to clear storm drains and make pathways for the rain to flow safely away from homes.

Firefighters say all Woolsey Fire burn areas could be evacuated if an incoming storm brings enough rain. Communities in low-lying areas or next to sleep slopes are particularly at risk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingflash floodingsevere weathermudslidewildfiresafetyMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy showers from SoCal storm expected early Saturday
Caltrans, mountain residents prepare for back-to-back winter storms
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
More Weather
Top Stories
LA TEACHERS STRIKE: UTLA rejects LAUSD's revised offer
Partial shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
Heavy showers from SoCal storm expected early Saturday
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of its roughly 6,000 workers
New details emerge of Davis police officer's ambush murder
HI-TAPO app broadcasts police encounters to friends, family
Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices
Pedestrian fatally struck by tour bus near USC prompts investigation
Show More
OC sheriff's deputies arrest man linked to 2 rape cold cases
911 call reveals when woman who was in vegetative state gives birth
Armed man leads bizarre stop-and-go chase in South LA
National Weather Service in LA tracking storms without pay
Toddler found dead in Covina after police detain woman
More News