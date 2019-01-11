MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --A series of storms is set to drop a significant amount of rain across Southern California. The wet weather is sparking mudslide concerns for residents living in the burn areas on Friday, and a canyon road in Malibu is closed as a precaution.
The rain will start to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties around midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday. Then, the rain will move into Los Angeles and Orange counties around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and linger on and off throughout the weekend.
The rain could be heavy at times, with some thunder, lightning and hail thrown into the mix as well. Some waterspouts may occur along the coastline.
Rain is expected to start moving into the area by late afternoon through tomorrow! #SLO, #SBA, western #VTA Counties could see up to 3", and eastern #VTA & #LA up to 1.25"! #SoCal #CAwx #LAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/AYNjmTatQh— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 11, 2019
There are multiple back-to-back storm systems heading toward the Southland, which could possibly mean seven days of consistent rainfall in the region.
Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.
Malibu was heavily impacted last week, when the rain caused mudslides, which in turn shut down Pacific Coast Highway. It took days to clean up the muddy mess. Area residents could face a similar situation with the latest round of rain.
Parade of storms next week!! Additional rain is possible through Wednesday!! Roadway flooding and #SoCal #CAwx #LAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/1sDkD2NqNw— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 11, 2019
As a precaution this time around, Highway 23 is closed from PCH to Mulholland Highway in preparation for potential mudslides.
Malibu resident Jake Douglas is one of many who is spending the night packing sandbags ahead of an incoming storm.
"To know where the water's going to go and where the mudslides are going to happen is close to impossible, so we are trying to be extra prepared, just in case," Douglas said.
Firefighters and Caltrans crews are working around the clock to clear storm drains and make pathways for the rain to flow safely away from homes.
Firefighters say all Woolsey Fire burn areas could be evacuated if an incoming storm brings enough rain. Communities in low-lying areas or next to sleep slopes are particularly at risk.