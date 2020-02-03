Weather

Powerful winds, bone-chilling temps sweep through parts of SoCal

By
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Cold and gusty winds are creating potentially dangerous conditions for drivers commuting on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as the winds whip across parts of Southern California late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

The threat of light snow and steady, powerful wind gusts are creating challenging driving conditions in the Grapevine area. The National Weather Service said Sunday evening slick roads with black ice is possible due to cold temperatures, as wind chills will also be near or below zero.

Those traveling through communities along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine were surprised by the bone-chilling weather and plunging temperatures.

"We were caught off guard... It just got cold right after sunset," said Armen Abelyan.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s into Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the NWS.

Related topics:
weathergormansouthern californiawindsnowroad closure
