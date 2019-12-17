Porter Ranch residents on high alert as strong winds drop temps, raise fire danger across SoCal

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to strengthen overnight as they continued to whip across Southern California Monday, dropping temperatures and raising the risk of wildfires.In areas like Porter Ranch, where the winds would intensify, residents were on high alert over concerns that the gusts could turn a small fire into something catastrophic."It's always a problem when we get winds like this. We're always thinking about it in the back of our minds but we know that there is always great response," said Tim Philben.As soon as the winds pick up, Armi Garber gathers irreplaceable items with sentimental value in case her family is ordered to evacuate."We really prepare and the first thing I take out are the albums and the diplomas, you know, things that you can't replace," she said.While fire officials monitor the winds, ready to stamp out any fires that may start, residents are coping with the biting winds. Los Angeles And Ventura counties were expected to see the strongest winds Monday night into Tuesday.Wind chill temperatures have the potential to drop below freezing in some mountain and valley areas overnight, prompting the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to issue a Cold Weather Alert.