Weather

SoCal forecast: Strong winds subside as SoCal sees slightly cooler temps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few weeks of intense red-flag wind conditions, Southern California will see slightly cooler temperatures starting Sunday as strong winds subside.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience a cool cover of morning clouds with a high of 79. Temps will begin to climb back up by mid-week with highs in the mid-80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a daytime high of 83 with even cooler temps through Wednesday.

