worker hurt

Two hurt after strong winds toss South Carolina restaurant workers into air

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Two workers at a South Carolina restaurant were sent airborne when a powerful storm hit the area.

The tent at the Esso Club went flying and took two employees with it, according to WYFF.

"The bigger tent that we installed that morning... just kind of took off," said Candice Bell, general manager, The Esso Club.

One girl was dragged several feet into the air and slammed with a table, knocking her to the ground.

Esso Club cook Samuel Foster was lifted above the roof an thrown into the side of the building, hitting the gutter and landing hard.

"It took a second for it to register but then I'm like 20 feet in the air...and all I could think was, 'I've got to land on this roof,'" said Foster.

Foster was able to walk away from the accident but had to get stitches above his left eye from his head slamming into the gutter.

The girl is also recovering from her injuries.

"I'm really thankful for God for looking out for me there. Esso's been really supportive. My friends, my fraternity, I'm really thankful for all of that," said Foster.

Management said damage to the restaurant was minimal and that the business reopened the day after the storm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinawindworker hurtstormwind damagerestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKER HURT
Worker killed, another injured in equipment accident at Port of LA
VIDEO: Truck slams into cherry picker, leaves worker dangling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in Cal State Fullerton fatal stabbing
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
'Hollywood Ripper' trial: L.A. serial killer Michael Gargiulo found sane in fatal stabbings
South LA hit-and-run: LAPD steps up efforts to find driver who severely injured teen
Young LASD trainee shot at Lancaster station; sniper sought
2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after report of person with gun
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant
Show More
Proposed bill aims to combat domestic terrorism
Pacific fishermen report best king salmon season in years
1 dead, 1 in grave condition after fire engulfs residence in Exposition Park
LAPD bodycam video: Officer takes down woman at Chatsworth mobile park
Study ranks California 17th for women's equality
More TOP STORIES News