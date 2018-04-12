Strong and damaging northerly winds across SW Calif tonight. Here are projected peak wind gusts. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/w2nZEM3BlU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 13, 2018

Strong winds stirred up issues from treacherous driving conditions to allergies, fears of brush fires and fallen trees across the Southland.High wind warnings and advisories were in effect until Friday for many areas.By Thursday evening, strong northerly winds with gusts as high as 55 mph in the inland areas were reported.A strong gust peeled off parts of a large airplane hangar at the Burbank airport. Airport operations were not affected by the damage.The high winds caused power outages to about 1,200 customers in the San Fernando Valley area and nearly 1,700 in the metro areas. Outages were also reported in Brentwood and Hollywood.It was unclear when power would be restored.Residents in Granada Hills said the fierce winds kept people mostly indoors.The gusty conditions also caused problems for people suffering from allergies as dirt and other pathogens were thrown into the air.Dr. Kimanh Nguyen, an otolaryngologist at Dignity Health in Northridge, said many allergy sufferers could see their conditions worsen until the winds subside.The 30 to 40 mph winds also caused concerns for brush fires, especially after a small one started and quickly moved in Acton before firefighters knocked it down.