Sunny skies will return to most of the Southland on Friday as the remnants of a fall storm make their way out of the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 69 degrees. The low will be 49 amid good air quality. The sunshine and mild temperatures should last through the weekend and into next week.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be mostly sunny on Friday, with a high temperature of 68. The low will be 47 degrees.Beach communities will see mostly sunny skies, with 2-4 foot surf. The high will be 66 degrees and the low temperature will drop to 52.The mountain areas will continue to see snow at higher elevations and rain at lower. The high temperature will be 42. The low will be a frigid 26 degrees.Desert skies will be mostly clear with a high of 58 and a low temperature of 32.