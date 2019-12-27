Teens break out gear, use snow-covered Wrightwood streets as makeshift ski slopes

That's what some fun-loving teens did in the mountain community of Wrightwood after a winter storm covered the region with enough snow to turn some local streets into ski slopes.
The kids were seen shredding up the road with their snow gear, jumping off makeshift moguls. While skiing down a street is normally frowned upon, they had no traffic to deal with and had spotters looking out just in case.
Meanwhile, in other areas of Southern California, some were not as thrilled with the fresh layer of ice and snow. Thousands of travelers heading home after the holiday found themselves stranded on major roads such as the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, which turned treacherous with the frigid weather.
