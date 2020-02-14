Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures to dip sharply Friday as weekend rainstorm heads toward the region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a steep drop in temperatures on Friday as a big cooldown arrives.

Cooler temperatures will stay in the region for several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 70s on Friday, but temperatures will continue to drop heading into the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be in the low 60s and a chance of rain is in the forecast.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the low 70s Friday. There is a chance of rain for the weekend as temperatures will be in the low 60s.

