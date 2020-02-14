SoCal weather: Cool temps linger as weekend rainstorm settles over the region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see cool temperatures on Saturday as the first storm of the season brings rain, and even snow, to the region.Cooler temperatures will linger for several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. A half-inch of rain is expected, but Sunday will see slightly less.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the high 50s Saturday. There is a 70% chance of rain.Up in the mountain areas, three to six inches of snow is expected with a high of 34 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.first storm of the season...