Weather

SoCal weather: Cool temps linger as weekend rainstorm settles over the region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see cool temperatures on Saturday as the first storm of the season brings rain, and even snow, to the region.

Cooler temperatures will linger for several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. A half-inch of rain is expected, but Sunday will see slightly less.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the high 50s Saturday. There is a 70% chance of rain.

Up in the mountain areas, three to six inches of snow is expected with a high of 34 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts







first storm of the season...
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden calls for unity, calm amid vote count
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
East LA man apologizes for video threatening violence if Biden won
Suspect in custody after erratic chase in South Gate area
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Trader Joe's reports 1,250 COVID-19 cases over 8-month period
Show More
Anne Hathaway apologizes amid 'The Witches' backlash
California GOP could win back seats lost in 2018 midterms
OC sliding back in COVID progress
Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed in shooting outside ATL club: police
Lacey concedes to Gascon in LA County DA's race
More TOP STORIES News