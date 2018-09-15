HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions: The life cycle of a tropical system

EMBED </>More Videos

We've heard of tropical storms and tropical depressions, but what do these names mean? And when does a storm become a hurricane? (AccuWeather)

We've heard of tropical storms and tropical depressions, but what do these names mean? And when does a storm become a hurricane?

We start with a tropical depression, a low-pressure area in the center of a group of thunderstorms. From a satellite, it doesn't look very organized, but it does have some rotation. Depressions are numbered by the National Hurricane Center. For example, TD8 was the eighth tropical depression to form this season.

Once the depression sustains wind over 39 MPH, we call it a tropical storm. At this stage we are already seeing problematic weather, usually heavy rains. If this storm develops strong rotation, and the wind speeds exceed 74 MPH, we have a hurricane. These are much easier to recognize because of their distinctive shape and the dark eye in the center. Hurricanes are classified as Category 1 to 5, based on intensity. They can last for weeks, but they tend to lose power once they hit land, getting downgraded to a tropical storm again and then back to a tropical depression.

Instead of numbers, hurricanes get names, which are selected from a pre-determined list that gets recycled every six years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical depressiontropical stormhurricane florence
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence pours on the rain in the Carolinas; death toll at 11
Southern California weather forecast Sunday
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
More Weather
Top Stories
GoFundMe page created for victim of fatal IE car crash
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin to claim middleweight title
Shooting in Compton leaves 1 dead, 1 in stable condition
Authorities continue search for missing OC girl
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Hundreds volunteer in Santa Monica for 'Coastal Cleanup Day'
Show More
Glendale guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching child
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
LA LGBTQ Center hosts resource fair for veterans in need
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
More News