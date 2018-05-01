WEATHER

Three earthquakes strike near Channel Islands

EMBED </>More Videos

Three earthquakes struck near the Channel Islands early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (KABC)

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Three earthquakes struck near the Channel Islands early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake had a magnitude of 3.7 and struck at 4:22 a.m. approximately five miles west of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island, the southernmost of the Channel Islands. The temblor was approximately 37.3 miles south of Avalon, and 65.9 miles south-southwest of Huntington Beach.

The second quake had a magnitude of 3.5 and struck at 4:53 a.m. approximately 4.3 miles west of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island. The temblor hit approximately 36.7 miles south of Avalon and 65.2 miles south-southwest of Costa Mesa.

The third quake had a magnitude of 3.3 and struck at 5:53 a.m. approximately 7.5 miles west-southwest of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

WATCH: Live ABC7 Quake Cam
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherearthquakesafetyUSGSLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News