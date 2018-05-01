Three earthquakes strike near Channel Islands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Three earthquakes struck near the Channel Islands early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The first quake had a magnitude of 3.7 and struck at 4:22 a.m. approximately five miles west of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island, the southernmost of the Channel Islands. The temblor was approximately 37.3 miles south of Avalon, and 65.9 miles south-southwest of Huntington Beach.The second quake had a magnitude of 3.5 and struck at 4:53 a.m. approximately 4.3 miles west of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island. The temblor hit approximately 36.7 miles south of Avalon and 65.2 miles south-southwest of Costa Mesa.The third quake had a magnitude of 3.3 and struck at 5:53 a.m. approximately 7.5 miles west-southwest of the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.