Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north-central San Bernardino County.
A severe thunderstorm was spotted about 17 miles southwest of Baker, moving northeast at 35 mph, the weather service said.
The storm had gusts up to 60 mph and some damage to roof and trees, the weather service said.
The area affected would be communities along the 15 Freeway between Baker and Barstow.
People in the storm's path were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
