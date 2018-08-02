WEATHER

Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County

A severe thunderstorm was moving through San Bernardino County the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north-central San Bernardino County.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted about 17 miles southwest of Baker, moving northeast at 35 mph, the weather service said.

The storm had gusts up to 60 mph and some damage to roof and trees, the weather service said.

The area affected would be communities along the 15 Freeway between Baker and Barstow.

People in the storm's path were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstorm
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, OCDA says
1 shot in El Sereno burger stand robbery
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Cars hit by rocks thrown off 91 Fwy overpass in Corona, CHP says
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Show More
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
Man arrested for taking upskirt photos of women in Cypress
Scott Baio files police report against alleged sexual assault accuser
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
More News