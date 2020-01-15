Weather

Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.



The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahigh schoolcartornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager in wake of Astros scandal
Lockdown lifted after powder found at OC federal building
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
FEMA trailers to be distributed to homeless throughout California
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Show More
Video shows burglary suspect at West LA apartment complex
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Poly
La Habra cyclist struck by vehicle offers prayers, forgiveness for driver
More TOP STORIES News