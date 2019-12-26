Weather

Tornado warning issued for Santa Barbara County area

A major storm is moving in to the Southland Wednesday night and a tornado warning has been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA (KABC) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Santa Barbara County for Wednesday at least until 10:30 p.m.

The service said a "severe thunderstorm likely producing a tornado" was observed shortly before 10 p.m. near far eastern portions of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland. It will continue to move north into the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Residents in the area are warned to seek shelter and that flying debris can cause damage to buildings, vehicles and trees, along with people outside.

The service advised:

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Hail the size of pennies was also possible, the NWS said. The impacted area was estimated to have a population of about 23,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta barbara countytornado
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
10 years after conviction, Phil Spector sporting new look in prison mugshots
Man fatally shot in Azusa on Christmas morning
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Authorities seek help finding Torrance man with reduced mental capacity
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Catalina
Downey family's home damaged by fire Christmas morning
Show More
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Laugh Factory hosts 40th annual free Christmas dinner, toy giveaway
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
Holiday heart syndrome: Overindulgence can have serious effects
More TOP STORIES News